Tuesday Sports Headlines

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Devin Dotson scored 19 points, Udoka Azubuike added 15 despite early foul trouble and No. 4 Kansas cruised to a 93-63 victory over Division II Chaminade at the Maui Invitational. The Jayhawks jumped on the Silverswords with a huge early run and never let up, shooting 55% while making 12 of 29 from 3-point range.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Xavier Johnson made a short jumper for the lead with 10.1 seconds left and then made two free throws at 4.6 seconds to help Pittsburgh top Kansas State 63-59 in the Fort Myers TipOff. After seeing a 57-51 lead disappear as they couldn’t score for 3:56, the Panthers scored six points in the last 10.1.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tyrell Terry had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Stanford whipped Oklahoma 73-54 in the Hall of Fame Classic. Spencer Jones finished with 13 points and Oscar Da Silva finished with 11 to go with nine rebounds.

UNDATED (AP) — The Maui Invitational featuring Kansas and Michigan State, and the Battle 4 Atlantis with North Carolina and Gonzaga, are the headlining holiday tournaments this week. But just about every program with NCAA Tournament expectations will be in action, whether that’s trying to bring home a trophy or tuning up against a non-conference foe.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — After the Chiefs watched the Raiders lose to the Jets on Sunday, they return from their bye with a chance to face Oakland themselves. Beating their longtime rival on Sunday would give Kansas City a stranglehold on a fourth consecutive AFC West title.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State’s offense has remained productive enough to win since losing its top receiver and starting quarterback to season-ending injuries. Dillon Stoner stepped up at receiver after Tylan Wallace’s injury. Backup quarterback Dru Brown performed well in place of Spencer Sanders in a win over West Virginia. The 21st-ranked Cowboys close the regular season against No. 8 Oklahoma.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Duke solidified its grip on No. 1 while the top four teams remained the same after a quiet week on the schedule in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. The Blue Devils received 53 first-place votes from the 65-member media panel. Louisville received seven first-place votes and remained second, followed by Michigan State with four No. 1 nods. Kansas remained fourth while Maryland leapfrogged North Carolina into fifth. No. 24 Florida was only newcomer to the poll. Texas dropped out.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lamar Jackson tied a career high with five touchdown passes and the Baltimore Ravens improved to 9-2 with their seventh straight win, a 45-6 blowout over the Rams in Los Angeles. Jackson was 15 of 20 for 169 yards and also picked up 95 yards rushing on just eight carries. Marquise Brown and Willie Snead each grabbed two scoring passes, while Mark Ingram scored two touchdowns while rushing for 111 yards.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have put Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron on injured reserve with an ankle injury that’s expected to sideline him the rest of the season. The move comes days after top receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to the lineup and at a time when Indy’s offense has struggled. Ebron had 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns in his second season with the 6-5 Colts.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bob Davie has agreed to step aside as New Mexico’s head football coach at the end of the season. Davie is 35-63 with the Lobos as he completes his eighth season at the school, leading the team to two bowl games. New Mexico is 2-9 this season following losses in its last eight games.

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker will be kept out of the lineup until he’s able to participate in a full practice. Walker collided with a teammate head-first and went down to the court in a heap against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. A brace was placed around his neck and he was strapped to a backboard before being placed onto a gurney and wheeled off the court. However, the Celtics say the injury isn’t serious.

Monday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 45 L.A. Rams 6

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Virginia Tech 71 (3)Michigan St. 66

Final (4)Kansas 93 Chaminade 63

Final (10)Ohio St. 71 Kent St. 52

Final (17)Tennessee 58 Chattanooga 46

Final (18)Auburn 84 New Mexico 59

Final (20)VCU 78 Alabama St. 62

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Brooklyn 108 Cleveland 106

Final Detroit 103 Orlando 88

Final Indiana 126 Memphis 114

Final Minnesota 125 Atlanta 113

Final Boston 103 Sacramento 102

Final Miami 117 Charlotte 100

Final Toronto 101 Philadelphia 96

Final Portland 117 Chicago 94

Final Milwaukee 122 Utah 118

Final L.A. Lakers 114 San Antonio 104

Final Oklahoma City 100 Golden State 97