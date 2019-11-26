Suspect in custody after standoff in Hutchinson

Police on the scene of Monday’s standoff in Hutchinson photo courtesy KWCH

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged criminal threat after a standoff in Hutchinson.

Just before 3p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to 502 Coronado in Hutchinson in reference to a man threatening a Cox Communications Employee with a firearm, according to a media release.

When officers attempted to speak with this suspect, he retreated and barricaded himself inside his residence.

The Hutchinson/Reno County Emergency Response Team was brought to the scene, and negotiators attempted to contact the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Different tactics were used, and the suspect identified as Gregory A. Kallaus, 53, was taken into custody without further incident.

Kallaus, was arrested on requested charges that include Felony Interference, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault and Criminal Threat.

The Hutchinson Police Department was assisted by the Reno County Sheriff Office, South Hutchinson Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Hutchinson Fire Department, Reno County EMS and the City of Hutchinson Public Works.