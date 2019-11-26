Open letter to Royals fans from new owner

November 26, 2019
I want to thank you for your support and passion for the Kansas City Royals. Since the franchise began
play in 1969, our fans have supported their team and embraced our players. The Royals, like other Major
League Baseball franchises, give fans in Kansas City and across our region a sense of belonging and
pride. We will strive to be competitive on the field and deeply involved in the community. Our goal is
to grow the great game of baseball while providing our fans with a great game experience at beautiful
Kauffman Stadium.
Two very important men preceded me. Royals founder Ewing Kauffman gave Kansas City a chance to
shine as a Major League city and champion and, in doing so, helped turn the area into a spotlight for
excellence and community spirit. My friend, David Glass, carried on that legacy and brought back to
Kansas City playoff baseball, another world championship and an unforgettable celebration that Royals
fans will forever remember.
As we embark upon this new chapter of Royals baseball, my partners and my family pledge to continue
to provide Royals fans with an organization that they will be proud of. Our entire organization is
working to compete at the highest level on the field. Through the draft and development process, we’re
encouraged about another core group of pitchers and position players heading to the Major League level.
I am confident that the Royals have a bright future.
We will also endeavor to be outstanding community partners. I believe to my core that education is the
key, from the inner city to our suburbs and every big and small town in the Midwest. Through Royals
Charities and other initiatives, we will harness the excitement of a Major League franchise to make the
lives of our fans and our communities better.
As we start this journey together, we look to continue to build on our great history. We are proud
of our fans and our hometown. We look forward to being the stewards of this great franchise. It’s a
responsibility we don’t take lightly. As Royals fans, we’re looking forward to the seasons ahead!
On behalf of the entire organization, we thank you.
Sincerely,
John Sherman
Chairman and CEO