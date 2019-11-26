Open letter to Royals fans from new owner

November 26, 2019

I want to thank you for your support and passion for the Kansas City Royals. Since the franchise began

play in 1969, our fans have supported their team and embraced our players. The Royals, like other Major

League Baseball franchises, give fans in Kansas City and across our region a sense of belonging and

pride. We will strive to be competitive on the field and deeply involved in the community. Our goal is

to grow the great game of baseball while providing our fans with a great game experience at beautiful

Kauffman Stadium.

Two very important men preceded me. Royals founder Ewing Kauffman gave Kansas City a chance to

shine as a Major League city and champion and, in doing so, helped turn the area into a spotlight for

excellence and community spirit. My friend, David Glass, carried on that legacy and brought back to

Kansas City playoff baseball, another world championship and an unforgettable celebration that Royals

fans will forever remember.

As we embark upon this new chapter of Royals baseball, my partners and my family pledge to continue

to provide Royals fans with an organization that they will be proud of. Our entire organization is

working to compete at the highest level on the field. Through the draft and development process, we’re

encouraged about another core group of pitchers and position players heading to the Major League level.

I am confident that the Royals have a bright future.

We will also endeavor to be outstanding community partners. I believe to my core that education is the

key, from the inner city to our suburbs and every big and small town in the Midwest. Through Royals

Charities and other initiatives, we will harness the excitement of a Major League franchise to make the

lives of our fans and our communities better.

As we start this journey together, we look to continue to build on our great history. We are proud

of our fans and our hometown. We look forward to being the stewards of this great franchise. It’s a

responsibility we don’t take lightly. As Royals fans, we’re looking forward to the seasons ahead!

On behalf of the entire organization, we thank you.

Sincerely,

John Sherman

Chairman and CEO