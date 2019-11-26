La Crosse to host annual Old-Fashioned Christmas

LA CROSSE — The Rush County Historical Society and Kansas Barbed Wire Museum will be hosting the annual Old-Fashioned Christmas on Friday, Nov. 29, from 5:00-8:00 pm in La Crosse. Some new and exciting changes are in store along with traditional events.



Each of the five unique museums will be decorated for the holidays. The historic Timken Depot will feature a special one night only display of railroad history including the lost Harvey House hotel in Rush Center. The museum will also unveil a new display of medical equipment belonging to Dr. Walter Singleton, a medical doctor, optometrist, and licensed pharmacist who practiced in La Crosse in the early 20th century.



There will be live musical performances including piano in the Depot, an opportunity to sing along to the reed organ in the Nekoma Bank Museum from 5-8 pm, and a special string quartet in the Barbed Wire Museum from 6-7 pm. Visitors can enjoy hot cider, homemade cookies and popcorn, or roast their own marshmallows over an open fire throughout the evening. Free horse-drawn wagon rides will be available from 5 to 7 pm, weather permitting.



A special craft and gift market from the residents of Rush County Memorial Hospital ISB (Long Term Care) will feature a variety of local hand-made crafts. The craft and gift market will be open Friday only from 5-8 pm in the back room of the Nekoma Bank Museum.



Kids will have the opportunity to experience hands-on learning in a one-room school with old-fashioned make-it and take-it crafts in the recently dedicated Pleasant Point One-Room School Museum. The century-old school is a time capsule of early 20th century rural education with nearly all of its original furnishings and books.



There will also be events across the footbridge from the museum complex at the Grass Park North Shelter House. Beginning at 6:30, Rush County Fire District #4 will be serving hot dogs and hot chocolate. Santa arrives at 7:00 on the fire truck with candy sacks for the children.



Events begin at 5:00 pm, Friday at the museum campus on the south edge of La Crosse on West First Street. All events are free and open to the public.



The Rush County Museum Complex features five museums: the Historical Museum located in the 1887 Timken Santa Fe Depot; the Post Rock Museum, one of the seven wonders of Kansas Customs; the Nekoma Bank Museum, a restored 1916 rural bank; the recently dedicated 1907 Pleasant Point School Museum; and nationally recognized Kansas Barbed Wire Museum.

For more information, visit us on Facebook, on the web at www.rushcounty.org/RCHS or call 785-222-2808.