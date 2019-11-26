Kan. man admits swindling buyer of online pharmacy

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man pleaded guilty today to swindling the buyer of an online pharmacy business, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Jeffrey P. Wilson, 37, Olathe, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. In his plea, Wilson admitted he placed an ad on Craigslist offering to sell Medx1.com, an online pharmacy business he claimed used a fulfillment pharmacy in India. When a man from Texas responded, Wilson made false statements and sent him fabricated bank records for the business. Wilson claimed the business was generating gross revenues of $15,000 to $40,000 a month, which was not true.

After paying Wilson $120,000, the victim learned the business had virtually no revenue and the website for the business had been shut down because Wilson failed to pay for monthly maintenance and hosting.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 18. He could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.