Cop Shop (11/25)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/25)

Burglary / In Progress

At 5:42 a.m. a burglary was reported at 466 W. 1st Street in Hoisington.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:19 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 100 Avenue & NE 80 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/25)

Burglary / In Progress

At 10:30 a.m. a report of a subject in an abandoned residence at 1428 Lakin was made. Subject was working on residence.

Criminal Damage

At 11:36 a.m. a window damaged on the building at 2545 10th Street was reported.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:50 a.m. an accident was reported at 3200 10th Street.