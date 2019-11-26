Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/25)

BOOKED: Rick Novotny of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Payton Oxford of Great Bend on a BTDC case for aggravated assault, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Brennan Behnke of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $592.50 cash only.

RELEASED: Joel Munoz of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Kevin Adam Pekarek Jr. for transport back to Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

RELEASED: Jerry Lee Cossman for transport to KDOC.

RELEASED: Zachary O. McKay on BCDC warrant to probation.

RELEASED: Tanner Cox on GBMC case by order of the court.

RELEASED: Bradley Ehster on GBMC case for contempt of court by order of the court.

RELEASED: Marcus T. Snow on BCDC case with a $2,500 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Sean M. Brown on BTDC case for time served.

RELEASED: David Johnson of Great Bend on a BTDC warrant for a serve sentence after serving time in full.

RELEASED: Brennan Behnke of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for contempt after posting a $592.50 cash bond.