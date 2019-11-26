Authorities identify victims in fatal McPherson Co. crash

MCPHERSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities worked five fatal accidents in Kansas on Friday. They continue to investigate the fatal crash in McPherson County and on Monday identified the victims.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the crash involved a 1999 Ford Taurus driven by Julie Ann Hunter, Anoka, Minnesota, and a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Robert E. Unruh, 88, Canton, Kansas.

Unruh and a passenger Mary Lee Unruh, 83, Canton, died in the crash. EMS transported Hunter to the hospital in McPherson. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP. Authorities have released no additional details.