Tuesday Weather

Tuesday A chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 10am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph becoming northwest 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow between 8pm and midnight. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 22. Windy, with a northwest wind 28 to 33 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening.

Thanksgiving Day Rain and snow showers likely before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 8am. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night A chance of rain showers before 5am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 44.