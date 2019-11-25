Terra Dawn Davis, 44, La Crosse, Kansas, died Friday, November 22, 2019, at Rush County Memorial Hospital, La Crosse, Kansas.

Terra was born March 25, 1975, in Hays, Kansas, the daughter of Thomas and Sheila (Scheck) Koerner. She was a 10 year resident of La Crosse, Kansas, moving there from Palisade, Nebraska. A 1993 graduate of Great Bend High School, Great Bend, Kansas, she was a homemaker.

She was a former member of the Palisade Fire Department, Palisade, Nebraska.

On November 9, 1996, she married Heath Davis at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Great Bend, Kansas.

Survivors include: her husband, Heath Davis, La Crosse, Kansas; her son, Tyler Davis, La Crosse, Kansas; her daughter, Skylar Davis, Russell, Kansas; her father and step mother, Thomas “Tom” and Judy Koerner, Hays, Kansas; one brother, Scott Koerner (Vicki), Branson, Missouri; and one sister, Cristee Torres (Jesse), Great Bend, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sheila (Scheck) Koerner.

Visitation will be Monday, November 25, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A vigil service and rosary will be at 7:00 P.M.

Church visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 9:00 A.M. to 9:50 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas, with Father Stephen Dabanka officiating. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Great Bend, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials to the Terra D. Davis Memorial Fund.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.