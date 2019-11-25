Suspect in Kan. woman’s stabbing death in custody

McCaleb photo Sedgwick County

Police on the scene of the investigation Saturday photo courtesy KWCH

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing and have made an arrest.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a stabbing call at a residence in the 2400 block of South Washington in Wichita, according to officer Keven Wheeler.

Upon arrival, the officers located a 28-year-old woman inside of the residence who had been stabbed multiple times. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

At the residence, police questioned a 44-year-old man later identified as Jason Leigh McCaleb. He was later arrested and is being held on a $500,000 bond on requested charges of premeditated first-degree murder, according to online jail records.

There were no other injuries, and this was not a random incident. Name of the victim has not been released.