Students speak to the success of All Stars program in Barton County

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

A group of students visited the Barton County Courthouse Monday morning for a chance to express how a county-wide initiative is helping create better lives for their future.

The 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services has operated the All Stars program for sixth grade students in Great Bend the past four years. The intervention program is designed to reduce adolescents’ engagement in risk behaviors such as substance abuse, violence, and sexual activity.

A group of Park Elementary School students spoke before the Barton County Commission to explain what the program means to them.

“All Stars gives us a chance to talk with our friends about uncomfortable topics we may not want to discuss with our parents,” said a sixth grader at Park. “All Stars lets us talk about futures we want, and futures we do not want, and how to stay on the path we want.”

All Stars was extended to Great Bend High School last year for students in the Jobs for America’s Graduates – Kansas program (JAG-K). Karla Martinez serves as the attendance coordinator at the high school and notes All Stars allows students to follow a curriculum and a chance to talk to others about the pressures they face.

“We live in a community with poverty and trauma,” said Martinez. “At the high school level, sometimes they have to deal with even more because they are in parental roles, have jobs, or taking care of siblings.”

Juvenile Services Director Marissa Woodmansee told commissioners she works hard to keep receiving grant money to fund All Stars and the training that is needed for instructors.