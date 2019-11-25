Sheriff: Body found during search for missing Kan. man

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement, friends, family and emergency personnel continued the search Sunday for 51-year-old Brian K. Wood of Netawaka.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, Wood had not been seen since November 16th near 266th and US Highway 75.

Several searches of the immediate area and surrounding wooded areas were conducted, along with other attempts to find Wood’s whereabouts.

On November 21, the sheriff’s office requested the assistance from the public in locating Wood who had been suffering from a severe leg infection and was believed to be disoriented.

On Sunday searchers found clothing on the west side of the highway approximately 1 mile north of 266th Road, according to Morse.

Just before 11:30a.m., searchers found the body of deceased person in a large culvert that runs underneath 75 Highway.

Official identification of the body has not yet been made. The District Coroner was on scene and ordered an autopsy, according to Morse. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.