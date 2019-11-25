Police catch Kansas felon in reported stolen pickup

Jerry Bishop / photo Saline County Sheriff

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection with a pickup that was reported stolen from a car lot in Salina Thursday afternoon. The vehicle was located early Saturday morning in the East Crawford Recreation Area, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

A patrol officer noticed a blue 2012 Ford F150 parked at the East Crawford Recreation Area shortly after midnight Saturday. Because the rec area in the 800 block of Markley Road has a midnight to 5 a.m. curfew, the officer made contact with the driver, Jerry Bishop, 40, of Salina, and his passenger, Brittany Tucker, 37, of Abilene, Forrester said.

Brittany Tucker

The officer was aware that Bishop had an arrest and detain warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) and that he was a suspect in the theft of a blue 2012 Ford F150 from A and C Motors, 1501 West Crawford Street, on Thursday afternoon, Forrester said.

While a Kansas license tag of 745 LYL was attached to the pickup, it was determined that the tag had been stolen Friday from another vehicle at the Log Cabin Motel, 440 North Broadway Boulevard, he said.

A search of the pickup revealed the dealer tag that had been afixed to the pickup when it was driven off the car lot on Thursday, Forrester said. The search also located a backpack with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia that allegedly belonged to Tucker, he said.

According to Forrester, Bishop was arrested on requested charges that include the KDOC arrest and detain warrant, Felony theft and Possession of stolen property. He has previous convictions for theft and burglary, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Tucker was arrested for alleged Possession of methamphetamineand Possession of drug paraphernalia