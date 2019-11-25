Police: 55-year-old man dies after shooting at Kan. motel

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man that occurred on Sunday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., police were dispatched to a shooting call at the Countryside Inn located in the 800 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim who had been shot once in the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and died.

The investigation has revealed that the victim was involved in a disturbance with a group of individuals in the parking lot when he was shot.

There were no other injuries, and this is not a random incident. No arrests have been made.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Homicide Section at (316) 268-4181. They can also call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282, or they can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (316) 267-2111.