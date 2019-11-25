Monday Sports Headlines

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — No. 3 Michigan State and No. 4 Kansas headline another strong Maui Invitational bracket. The Spartans and Jayhawks are in a field that includes UCLA, Georgia and Virginia Tech.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In 1998, Shane Battier was cut by coach Rick Majerus’ Goodwill USA Team. On Sunday, both were inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. That happened right after the Duke standout’s freshman season and he used that as motivation throughout the rest of his college career.

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 10 of his 22 points during the final 6 minutes, helping No. 24 Baylor pull away for an 87-78 victory over No. 17 Villanova. MaCio Teague scored 18 points while Davion Mitchell added 13 to help the Bears pass their first Top 25 test, a matchup that for much of the way felt like a potential Sweet 16 preview.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey scored a career-high 27 points and Texas Tech pulled away after trailing by a point at halftime in a 96-66 victory over Long Island-Brooklyn. Ramsey was 5 of 6 from 3-point range and grabbed six rebounds in the third-highest scoring game for a freshman at Texas Tech. Raiquan Clark scored 18 points for Long Island but was limited after committing his fourth foul early in the second half.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tevin Mack scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Clemson to a remarkable 62-60 come-from-behind victory over TCU in overtime in the heavyweight division of the MGM Resorts Main Event. Al-Amir Dawes, who finished with eight points, drained a 3-pointer with 1:33 left in overtime to give the Tigers the lead for good. Aamir Simms added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Clemson.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The latest Associated Press football poll still has LSU at No. 1 following the Tigers’ rout of Arkansas, but second-ranked Ohio State picked up ground by beating previous No. 9 Penn State on Saturday. LSU claimed 50 first-place votes, while the Buckeyes received nine. Clemson is third, followed by Georgia and Alabama. Utah, Oklahoma, Florida, Minnesota and Michigan round out the top 10, and Oregon dropped eight spots to 14.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have filled another hole by agreeing to terms with catcher Travis d’Arnaud on a two-year, $16 million contract. The 30-year-old d’Arnaud spent most of last season in Tampa Bay, where he rekindled his career by hitting .263 with 16 homers in 92 games. He gives the Braves a second veteran catcher to pair with Tyler Flowers.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Tyler Duncan sank a 12-foot putt on the second hole of a playoff with Webb Simpson to win the RSM Classic in Georgia for his first PGA Tour title. Playing two groups ahead of Simpson on Sea Island’s Seaside Course, Duncan birdied three of the last four holes in regulation for a 5-under 65. Simpson birdied 15 and 16 and closed with two pars to match Duncan at 19-under.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints coughed up a 31-18 lead before Will Lutz drilled a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give New Orleans a 34-31 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Drew Brees (breez) completed 30 of 39 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns. He led New Orleans from its own 14-yard line with 1:51 left to the Carolina 15 with 3 seconds remaining to set up the winning kick. Lutz became the hero two minutes after Joey Slye missed a 28-yard field goal attempt for Carolina.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw two long touchdown passes and the San Francisco 49ers began a difficult three-game stretch of division-leading opponents with a 37-8 thumping of Green Bay. Garoppolo connected on a 42-yard touchdown strike to Deebo Samuel in the second quarter and a 61-yarder to George Kittle in the third to help the Niners improve to 10-1. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lost a fumble on the opening drive, was sacked five times and was held to 104 yards passing as Green Bay fell to 8-3.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots became the first team to hold Dallas without a touchdown this season as New England picked up a 13-9 win over the Cowboys to improve to 10-1. Tom Brady finished 17 of 37 for 190 yards and a TD, with Julian Edelman grabbing eight passes for 93 yards. Ezekiel Elliott rushed 21 times or 86 yards, but the 6-4 Cowboys were just 2 of 13 on third down.

Sunday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 35 Atlanta 22

Final Cleveland 41 Miami 24

Final Chicago 19 N-Y Giants 14

Final Seattle 17 Philadelphia 9

Final New Orleans 34 Carolina 31

Final N-Y Jets 34 Oakland 3

Final Buffalo 20 Denver 3

Final Washington 19 Detroit 16

Final Pittsburgh 16 Cincinnati 10

Final Tennessee 42 Jacksonville 20

Final New England 13 Dallas 9

Final San Francisco 37 Green Bay 8

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2)Louisville 82 Akron 76

Final (7)Virginia 48 Arizona St. 45

Final (9)Kentucky 81 Lamar 56

Final (12)Texas Tech 96 LIU 66

Final (14)Arizona 104 Long Beach St. 67

Final (15)Utah St. 68 North Texas 59

Final (24)Baylor 87 (17)Villanova 78

Final Florida 70 (18)Xavier 65

Final (23)Colorado 56 Wyoming 41

Final (25)Washington 88 San Diego 69

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Dallas 137 Houston 123

Final Brooklyn 103 New York 101

Final Sacramento 113 Washington 106

Final Denver 116 Phoenix 104

Final L.A. Clippers 134 New Orleans 109