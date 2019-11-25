Great Bend Post upgrade on the way: Explorer users take note

If you are still using Internet Explorer, please take note.

From the staff of Great Bend Post

This week, Great Bend Post readers will notice a change to their local source for news, sports and information.

A website upgrade will be implemented, offering a more stable and secure experience for readers, significantly boosting the speed of the site, and offering an improved experience on mobile devices.

The current website has been virtually unchanged since 2014.

Technology has changed drastically in the past five-plus years, and we are evolving with it — and confident this change will give us a stable, secure and fast platform for years to come.

Some slight design changes will accompany the upgrade, but readers should expect to find the same local news, sports, information, weather and obituaries — with no paywall.

Keeping our Community Connected is what Eagle Radio does. And Great Bend Post is a big part of how we do it.

Expect more changes in the coming months, as Eagle’s development team is creating new native apps for mobile devices, as well as integrations for other platforms, including Alexa-enabled devices.

Our goal is to deliver our content where readers and listeners are — whether that’s commuting in your car, checking Post at work or on your phone from the porch, or wanting to get caught up while you’re cooking dinner in the evening. Keeping you connected to the local information that matters to you — that’s what matters to us.

When the update is made, it could be as long as 24 hours before every device recognizes the change — and don’t be surprised if you see an occasional 404 Page Not Found redirect, especially if visiting off older links from social media.

Stories published prior to Nov. 24, 2019, will remain online at archive.greatbendpost.com, which will be active by the end of the week.

An important side note, the new platform will not be supported on Internet Explorer. Microsoft no longer supports Explorer and has advised Explorer users to switch to Microsoft Edge. Hays Post will be continually optimized for best use on Google Chrome, but is supported by most web browsers, including Firefox, Safari, Edge and most mobile browsers.

Eagle’s web development team can be contacted HERE.