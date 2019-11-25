Good year for transient guest tax collections in Great Bend

By COLE REIF

The City of Great Bend charges a six-percent transient guest tax for anyone that books a hotel room in the city. This lodging tax helps fund the Great Bend Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Great Bend Events Center.

With a calculation based on a year that ends in August, CVB Director Christina Hayes says the city made $347,861 in 2019 off the transient guest tax.

“This year we started out slow,” said Hayes. “We were a little concerned it was going to be lower.”

The 2019 total is the second most earned off the transient guest tax, behind the 2018 total of $349,143.

“I am pretty proud of this,” said Hayes. “We are working with our hotels and bringing money into our community.”

Out of the six-percent tax, five percent goes to the CVB and one percent is earmarked for the Events Center.