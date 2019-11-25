Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/22 – 11/24)

11/22

BOOKED: Jamil Shoemaker of Larned on PNDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $401.41 cash only.

BOOKED: Bailey Fish of Ellinwood on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Joel Munoz of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Tyler Tomlinson of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Miles Jackson of Larned on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Marcus Snow on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond. BCDC case for driving while revoked, driving while habitual violator, defective headlight, no seat belt, defective muffler, bond set at $2,500.

RELEASED: Clifford Young on BCDC case for probation violation, released to probation.

RELEASED: Jamil Shoemaker of Larned posted a $401.41 cash bond on PNDC case for failure to appear.

11/23

BOOKED: Apolonio Rios of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for FTA x2 with no bond. GBMC warrant for FTA with a bond set at $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Eric Duerkson to Cass County, MO.

RELEASED: Alex Tate to Pawnee County.

RELEASED: Michael Stacey to Pawnee County.

RELEASED: Eric Shoemaker to Pawnee County.

RELEASED: JB Brown to Pawnee County.

RELEASED: Andrew Nelson to Pawnee County.

RELEASED: Lindsay Clawson to Pawnee County.

RELEASED: Bailey Fish of Ellinwood after serving a sentence.

RELEASED: Shayla Richmeier of Great Bend on a serve sentence after time served.

11/24

BOOKED: Mitchell W. Leeper on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI with a $1,000 surety bond.

BOOKED: Michael Foos of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,172.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,230 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $130 cash only.

RELEASED: Mitchell Leeper on GBMC case with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Johnnie Sanez of Larned after serving his time in full on a BTDC warrant.

RELEASED: Tyler Tomlinson of Great Bend on a BTDC warrant for a serve sentence after time served.

RELEASED: Miles Jackson on BTDC case for serve sentence.