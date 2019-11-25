Barton County extends rent-free agreements for two agencies

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

As a means of community support, the Cottonwood Extension Council and the State of Kansas Parole Office are housed in the county office building at 1208 Kansas in Great Bend. Each agency gets to stay there rent free but reimburses Barton County for a portion of the building’s utility costs.

“They pay their utilities and phone system costs,” said Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock.

For years, the county has extended office space to these two agencies rent free because they are taxing agencies. If Barton County started charging rent, then the agencies would have to raise their taxes to pay the county.

The approved agreements are set to expire Dec. 31, 2020.