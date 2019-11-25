AP Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Duke (53) 6-0 1610 1

2. Louisville (7) 6-0 1512 2

3. Michigan St. (4) 3-1 1500 3

4. Kansas 3-1 1383 4

5. Maryland 5-0 1262 6

6. North Carolina 4-0 1260 5

7. Virginia (1) 6-0 1232 7

8. Gonzaga 6-0 1222 8

9. Kentucky 5-1 1090 9

10. Ohio St. 5-0 1033 10

11. Oregon 5-0 1006 11

12. Texas Tech 5-0 933 12

13. Seton Hall 4-1 866 13

14. Arizona 6-0 716 14

15. Utah St. 7-0 702 15

16. Memphis 5-1 587 16

17. Tennessee 4-0 490 20

18. Auburn 5-0 488 19

19. Baylor 5-1 450 24

20. VCU 5-0 426 21

21. Colorado 4-0 290 23

22. Villanova 4-2 247 17

23. Washington 5-1 228 25

24. Florida 5-2 148 —

25. Xavier 6-1 139 18

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 137, Oklahoma 22, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22, Butler 21, LSU 19, Texas 16, Arkansas 13, Michigan 12, Penn St. 10, Purdue 10, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 4, Cincinnati 3, Missouri 3, San Diego St. 2, Vermont 2, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Mississippi St. 1.