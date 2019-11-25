AP Basketball Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Duke (53) 6-0 1610 1
2. Louisville (7) 6-0 1512 2
3. Michigan St. (4) 3-1 1500 3
4. Kansas 3-1 1383 4
5. Maryland 5-0 1262 6
6. North Carolina 4-0 1260 5
7. Virginia (1) 6-0 1232 7
8. Gonzaga 6-0 1222 8
9. Kentucky 5-1 1090 9
10. Ohio St. 5-0 1033 10
11. Oregon 5-0 1006 11
12. Texas Tech 5-0 933 12
13. Seton Hall 4-1 866 13
14. Arizona 6-0 716 14
15. Utah St. 7-0 702 15
16. Memphis 5-1 587 16
17. Tennessee 4-0 490 20
18. Auburn 5-0 488 19
19. Baylor 5-1 450 24
20. VCU 5-0 426 21
21. Colorado 4-0 290 23
22. Villanova 4-2 247 17
23. Washington 5-1 228 25
24. Florida 5-2 148 —
25. Xavier 6-1 139 18
Others receiving votes: Florida St. 137, Oklahoma 22, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22, Butler 21, LSU 19, Texas 16, Arkansas 13, Michigan 12, Penn St. 10, Purdue 10, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 4, Cincinnati 3, Missouri 3, San Diego St. 2, Vermont 2, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Mississippi St. 1.