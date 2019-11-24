Thanksgiving ABC Special “America’s Bounty”

Airing Thanksgiving Day 7a-10a, 11a-2p

Thanksgiving celebrates our nation’s bounty and gives us a chance to contemplate where items on the table come from, who produces them — and at what cost. Our country is known for its fruited plain and now ABC News introduces you to some of the people behind it.

“America’s Bounty” takes you to an egg farm in New Hampshire, a 5-generation livestock farm in South Dakota, and a hydroponic vegetable farm in New Jersey so consumers can see who is producing what ends up on our table.

“America’s Bounty” is hosted by ABC News Correspondent Aaron Katersky.