Sunday Sports Headlines

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Joshua Youngblood returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and Skylar Thompson passed for 246 yards and two touchdowns as Kansas State beat Texas Tech 30-27. Youngblood fielded the kickoff one yard deep in the end zone midway through the third quarter, ran up the right side and covered the final 40 yards running just inches inside the right sideline, eluding multiple defenders.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Brock Purdy threw for 372 yards and four TDs and Iowa State rallied to hold off Kansas 41-31 and clinch its third straight winning season. La’Michael Pettway had 96 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the Cyclones, who’ve now complied three consecutive winning years just twice in the modern era.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Hurts passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, and No. 8 Oklahoma defeated TCU 28-24 to clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game. Hurts ran for 173 yards and passed for 145. Kennedy Brooks added 149 yards for the Sooners, who kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Oklahoma faces Oklahoma State next weekend before the league title game against Baylor.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 14 points as Wichita State topped Oral Roberts 68-59. Trey Wade added 14 points with six rebounds and three blocked shots for Wichita State (5-0) and Tyson Etienne added 12 points. Deondre Burns scored 14 points for the Golden Eagles (2-4). Kevin Obanor and Elijah Lufile had 13 points each.

National Headlines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — J.K. Dobbins rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns as second-ranked Ohio State downed No. 9 Penn State, 28-17 to clinch the Big Ten East. The Buckeyes saw a 21-0 lead cut to 21-17 before Justin Fields threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave (oh-LAH’-vay) in the fourth quarter. Chase Young returned from a two-game suspension and recorded three sacks, including a big stop on the Nittany Lions’ final drive.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — No. 1 LSU has clinched its first trip to the SEC championship game since 2011 with a 56-20 victory over reeling Arkansas. Joe Burrow passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers improved to 11-0. Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for a career-high 188 yards, including scoring runs of 89, 27 and 26 yards.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — George Pickens scored Georgia’s only touchdown and the fourth-ranked Bulldogs relied on their defense in a 19-13 win against No. 24 Texas A&M. The Aggies were held to just minus-1 yards rushing and 274 yards overall, one week after piling up 319 yards on the ground. Rodrigo Blankenship booted four field goals as Georgia stayed in line for a CFP berth.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mac Jones passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in little more than a half as fifth-ranked Alabama steamrolled over Western Carolina, 66-3. The Crimson Tide forced five turnovers, including Xavier McKinney’s 81-yard interception return for a touchdown. It was the Tide’s first game since losing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) to a season-ending hip injury.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State destroyed Oregon’s CFP hopes by intercepting two of Justin Herbert’s passes in the fourth quarter of the Sun Devils’ 31-28 triumph over the sixth-ranked Ducks. Freshman Jayden Daniels completed 22 of 32 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns to help the Sun Devils end the Ducks’ nine-game winning streak. Arizona State hung on after Oregon scored three touchdowns in a 6:38 span in the wild final period.

Saturday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (1)LSU 56 Arkansas 20

Final (2)Ohio St. 28 (9)Penn St. 17

Final (4)Georgia 19 (24)Texas A&M 13

Final (5)Alabama 66 W. Carolina 3

Final Arizona St. 31 (6)Oregon 28

Final (7)Utah 35 Arizona 7

Final (8)Oklahoma 28 TCU 24

Final (11)Minnesota 38 Northwestern 22

Final (12)Michigan 39 Indiana 14

Final (13)Baylor 24 Texas 10

Final (14)Wisconsin 45 Purdue 24

Final (15)Notre Dame 40 Boston College 7

Final (16)Auburn 52 Samford 0

Final (17)Cincinnati 15 Temple 13

Final (18)Memphis 49 South Florida 10

Final (19)Iowa 19 Illinois 10

Final (20)Boise St. 56 Utah St. 21

Final Navy 35 (21)SMU 28

Final (22)Oklahoma St. 20 West Virginia 13

Final (23)Appalachian St. 35 Texas State 13

Final (25)Virginia Tech 28 Pittsburgh 0

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (7)Virginia 58 UMass 46

Final (8)Gonzaga 77 CS Bakersfield 49

Final (13)Seton Hall 87 Florida A&M 51

Final (16)Memphis 87 Mississippi 86

Final (21)VCU 78 Florida Gulf Coast 48

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Phoenix 100 Minnesota 98

Final Chicago 116 Charlotte 115

Final Indiana 111 Orlando 106

Final Toronto 119 Atlanta 116

Final San Antonio 111 New York 104

Final Philadelphia 113 Miami 86

Final Cleveland 110 Portland 104

Final L.A. Lakers 109 Memphis 108

Final Milwaukee 104 Detroit 90

Final Utah 128 New Orleans 120