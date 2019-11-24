Monday Weather

Monday Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Windy, with a northwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thanksgiving Day A slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after 11am, then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday A slight chance of rain and snow before 8am, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.