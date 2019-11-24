Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include staff from the Center for Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend.

9A-10A           Trading Post with Dakota Tucker

10A-11A        “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory 

11A-11:30     “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society..

11:30-12P     “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Coordinator and Instructor in the Health, Physical Education and Recreation Department at Barton Community College Heather Panning.

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-8P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company” 

8P-MID           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”