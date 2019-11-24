Kan. woman charged with murder of her boyfriend

Peters photo Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman arrested for the fatal shooting of her boyfriend made her first court appearance Friday, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

Stacey Peters, 45, Haysville, is charged with intentional second-degree murder. She remains jailed on a $250,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Just after 2:30a.m. Tuesday police responded to a shooting inside a former tire warehouse in 3000 Block of South Hillside in Wichita, according to Captain Brent Allred.

At the scene officers found a 41-year-old man with a single gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Allred.

Police also spoke to a 45-year-old woman identified as Stacey Peters of Haysville at the scene. Peters was leasing space in the building to sell items online, according Allred.

Through interviews, recovering a gun at the scene and reviewing evidence, investigators learned Peters and the man were in a relationship, and while at the location, Peters fired a handgun at the victim striking him.

Late Tuesday, police reported they had arrested Peters. Name of the victim has not been released.