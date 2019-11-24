Kan. felon caught with stolen driver’s licenses, checks

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon

Just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police conducted a traffic stop on a 1996 Chevy in the area of Mt. Vernon and Emporia in Wichita for a traffic violation, according to office Charley Davidson. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers contacted the driver identified as 34-year-old James Fulfer of Wichita.

During the investigation of the stop, Fulfer was found to be in possession of illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and multiple stolen items, including social security cards, driver’s licenses, and checks.

Police arrested Fulfer on requested charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and traffic charges.

Fulfer has over two dozen previous convictions that include theft, making false writing and for drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.