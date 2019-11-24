AP Top 25 Poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. LSU (50) 11-0 1537 1

2. Ohio St. (9) 11-0 1486 2

3. Clemson (3) 11-0 1440 3

4. Georgia 10-1 1347 4

5. Alabama 10-1 1283 5

6. Utah 10-1 1231 7

7. Oklahoma 10-1 1189 8

8. Florida 9-2 1058 10

9. Minnesota 10-1 996 11

10. Michigan 9-2 913 12

11. Baylor 10-1 910 13

12. Penn St. 9-2 903 9

13. Wisconsin 9-2 791 14

14. Oregon 9-2 784 6

15. Notre Dame 9-2 701 15

16. Auburn 8-3 635 16

17. Memphis 10-1 535 18

18. Cincinnati 10-1 518 17

19. Iowa 8-3 510 19

20. Boise St. 10-1 410 20

21. Oklahoma St. 8-3 266 22

22. Appalachian St. 10-1 206 23

23. Virginia Tech 8-3 147 25

24. Navy 8-2 99 NR

25. Southern Cal 8-4 79 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona St. 4, North Dakota St. 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.