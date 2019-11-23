Saturday Sports Headlines

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — For Texas Tech, a visit from Kansas State is about keeping bowl hopes alive in the first season under coach Matt Wells. For the Wildcats, Saturday’s game is about postseason positioning now that any chance to reach the Big 12 championship game is gone in the debut of coach Chris Klieman. Kansas State’s long-shot hopes to play for the conference title ended with a loss to West Virginia last week. The Red Raiders finish the season at Texas.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Last week’s last-second win over Texas was cathartic for an Iowa State team that had suffered a series of heartbreaking defeats. The Cyclones will look to capitalize on that momentum when they host Kansas on Saturday. A win would clinch a third straight winning season for Iowa State. The Jayhawks have played better under new coach Les Miles, but are still seeking their fourth win of the season.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma can’t rest now. Sandwiched between the largest comeback win in school history against Baylor and a showdown with in-state rival Oklahoma State is a matchup with TCU. The Horned Frogs are just 5-5 this season, but more dangerous than the record suggests. TCU has the best defense in the Big 12. The Sooners boast one of the top offenses in the nation. Something will have to give on Saturday.

WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 13 Baylor has a second chance at home to take a significant step. The Bears have gone from 11 losses two years ago to a winning record and now on the verge of making the Big 12 championship game. The 9-1 Bears take on Texas this Saturday. Baylor missed a chance to clinch a title game spot with their home loss to four-time defending champion Oklahoma last week. The 6-4 Longhorns could still make the Big 12 game for the second year in a row, but can’t lose again and need a lot of help.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has received a notice from the NCAA tied to the actions of former assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans. The NCAA says Evans “engaged in unethical conduct” from April 2016 through September 2017 by accepting bribes from a financial adviser to arrange meetings between the adviser and college basketball players. The NCAA said the school could be guilty of a violation that could include scholarship reductions and postseason bans.

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Coleman III scored 14 points, Jericho Sims had 12 points and nine rebounds and No. 22 Texas rebounded from its first loss of the season to beat California 62-45 in the 2K Empire Classic consolation game. A night after falling to Georgetown, Texas (5-1) played in front of a sparse crowd against Cal (4-2), with Madison Square Garden only beginning to fill up late for the Duke-Georgetown nightcap.

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 21 points and No. 24 Baylor pulled away to beat Coastal Carolina 77-65 in a Myrtle Beach Invitational semifinal. Davion Mitchell added 15 points and Jared Butler finished with 12 to help the Bears earn a matchup with No. 17 Villanova in the championship game. Baylor trailed for the first 9 minutes of the second half before taking control with a 30-8 run and holding the Chanticleers without a field goal for the final 8 minutes.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The 13th week of the college football season has no nickname. After this it’s rivalry weekend and then championship weekend. This weekend has some good stuff, too, like the Big Ten’s game of the year between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 9 Penn State and No. 24 Texas A&M’s first trip to No. 4 Georgia since joining the Southeastern Conference.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have worked out a three-year, $50 million contract with slugger José Abreu. The package was hammered out eight days after the first baseman accepted Chicago’s qualifying offer of a $17.8 million, one-year deal. Abreu hit .284 with 33 homers and an American League-leading 123 RBIs last season. He turns 33 in January.

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press the New York Yankees do not intend to pay Jacoby Ellsbury the remaining $26 million due under his contract. The team contends he violated the deal by receiving unauthorized medical treatment. Ellsbury hasn’t played since 2017 and was released by the Yankees on Wednesday.

Friday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1)Duke 81 Georgetown 73

Final (6)Maryland 86 George Mason 63

Final (9)Kentucky 82 Mount St. Mary’s 62

Final (10)Ohio St. 85 Fort Wayne 46

Final (11)Oregon 78 Houston 66

Final (15)Utah St. 80 LSU 78

Final (17)Villanova 83 Mississippi St. 76

Final 2OT (18)Xavier 75 UConn 74

Final (22)Texas 62 California 45

Final (24)Baylor 77 Coastal Carolina 65

Final (25)Washington 73 Montana 56

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 128 Atlanta 103

Final Washington 125 Charlotte 118

Final Brooklyn 116 Sacramento 97

Final Miami 116 Chicago 108

Final L.A. Lakers 130 Oklahoma City 127

Final Philadelphia 115 San Antonio 104

Final Dallas 143 Cleveland 101

Final Denver 96 Boston 92

Final Utah 113 Golden State 109

Final L.A. Clippers 122 Houston 119