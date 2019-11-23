Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

November 25, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, November 18, Regular Meeting.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of November 12, 2019, and ending November 25, 2019.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL: Interior Wall Stucco Repair:

-Barton County published a Request for Proposals, Interior Wall Stucco Repair, in September, 2019. The successful bidder will remove and replace water damaged stucco from the west interior wall of the Fourth Floor of the Courthouse. Other work includes the repair and repaint of walls as needed. Brentwood Builders submitted the only proposal at a cost of $71,000.00. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide details.

B. OCCUPANCY AGREEMENTS: 12th and Kansas, Great Bend:

-As a means of community support, the Cottonwood Extension Council and the State of Kansas Parole office are housed in the county office building at 1208 Kansas, Great Bend. Each agency reimburses Barton County for a portion of the building’s utility costs. The proposed agreements are set to expire December 31, 2020. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

C. JUVENILE SERVICES: Program Update – All Stars:

-Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services Director, will provide an update on the All Stars program.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-Barton County Office Buildings will be closed on Thursday, November 28, 2019, and Friday, November 29, 2019, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. The Barton County Health Department and the Records Division of the Sheriff’s Office will be closed both days. The Barton County Landfill will be closed on Thursday, November 28th. It will reopen on Friday, November 29th between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. On Saturday, November 30th, it will return to normal operational hours. Emergency services will be in normal operation.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

NOVEMBER 25, 2019

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Financial Update – Matt Patzner, Finance Officer

Program Update – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

Program Update – Employee Relations Committee

10:45 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – No program scheduled as Thursday, November 28, 2019, is Thanksgiving.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019.

VII. ADJOURN.