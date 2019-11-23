Friday Sub-State Scores – Championship pairings

High School Football Playoffs – Sub-State
Class 2A
Norton 10, Hoisington 8
PPD -Riley County (9 -2) @ Nemaha Central (9-2) (Sat 1pm)
Championship Saturday 1:00 pm @ Salina
Norton (9-3) vs TBA
Class 1A
Centralia 44, Jackson Heights 6
Smith Center 20, Plainville 19
Championship Saturday 1:00 pm @ Hays
Centralia (11-1) vs Smith Center (12-0)
8-Man DI
Canton-Galva 46, Madison/Hamilton Co-op 6
St. Francis 66, Wichita County 20
Championship Saturday 11am @ Newton
Canton-Galva (12-0) vs St. Francis (12-0)
8-Man DII
Axtell 26, Hanover 12
PPD-Central Christian (10-1) @ Osborne (11-0) (Sat 1PM)
Championship Saturday 3:00 pm @ Newton
Hanover (11-1) vs TBA
Class 5A
Mill Valley 34, St. Thomas Aquinas 31, OT
Wichita Northwest 80, Maize 42
Championship Saturday 1:00 pm @ Pittsburg
Mill Valley (9-3) vs Wichita Northwest (12-0)
Class 4A
Andover Central 7, McPherson 0
Bishop Miege 48, Paola 14
Championship Saturday 1:00 pm @ Topeka
Bishop Miege (10-2) vs Andover Central (11-1)
Class 3A
Andale 55, Cheney 20
Perry-Lecompton 35, Topeka Hayden 27
Championship Saturday 1:00 pm @ Hutchinson
Perry-Lecompton (9-3) vs Andale (12-0)
Class 6A
Derby 63, Topeka 35
Olathe North 28, Blue Valley 7
Championship Saturday 1:00 pm @ Emporia
Olathe North (10-2) vs Derby (12-0)