FHSU Foundation embarks on 2019 Campus Campaign

HAYS, Kan. – For many faculty and staff at Fort Hays State University, dedication goes far beyond the classroom and their Monday through Friday jobs.

“We often talk about what amazing students we have here at Fort Hays State, and that is true, but our faculty and staff are equally incredible,” said Schuyler Coates, director of annual giving with the FHSU Foundation.

“Our faculty and staff work hard to not only educate our students, but they support them in a variety of other ways. We’re thankful that many choose to support our students with a financial gift on top of all that they are already doing.”

As the fundraising arm of the university, the FHSU Foundation recently kicked off its annual Campus Campaign – encouraging faculty and staff to consider taking their roles one step further by making a financial gift in support of FHSU and their students.

“The cool thing about supporting Fort Hays State with a gift is that individuals get to designate where they would like their money to go,” Coates said. “Want to support scholarships for students in your department? Great! For those who would like to honor a staff member who has passed, we have many memorial scholarships already established. The options are endless.”

Kathleen Cook, assistant director of FHSU’s Virtual College, gives back to the university because she loves where she works and wants to support her two favorite activities – the Encore Series and FHSU Athletics.

Maggie Denning, FHSU’s coordinator of academic success and paper-based testing programs, chooses to support the university for a slightly different reason.

“Giving back to Fort Hays State ensures that we can continue offering incoming students an excellent education and the opportunity to receive scholarships,” she said. “It also allows us to reach beyond Kansas to touch the lives of students from all over the world.”

Mark Griffin, FHSU’s assistant vice president and chief information officer for Technology Services, recognizes the importance of paying it forward to the next generation of students.

“Fort Hays State University has given a lot to me and my family,” said Griffin. “It’s not only fair that I give back to FHSU, but it’s the right thing to do. I want to see our current and future students have the same opportunities I’ve had, or even better ones! This is my small way to help in providing those opportunities for them.”

Faculty and staff at FHSU contribute in varying ways to the departments, athletic teams, student organizations or scholarships of their choice. As employees, faculty and staff also have the unique option to make their gifts via payroll deduction.

“Regardless of why faculty and staff of Fort Hays State University choose to give, their support is making an incredible impact in the lives of our students,” said Coates. “As another semester draws to an end, and with the holidays approaching, what better time to thank these individuals for their generosity? Words alone cannot express our gratitude for their time, treasure and talents.”

To learn more about the Fort Hays State University Foundation and the funding needs of Fort Hays State, visit https://foundation.fhsu.edu , call 785-628-5620 or email foundation@fhsu.edu .