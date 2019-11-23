28-year-old Kansas woman dies from stabbing

Police on the scene of the investigation Saturday photo courtesy KWCH

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a stabbing call at a residence in the 2400 block of South Washington in Wichita, according to officer Keven Wheeler.

Upon arrival, the officers located a 28-year-old woman inside of the residence who had been stabbed multiple times. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

A 44-year-old man who was contacted at the residence is being interviewed by detectives. There were no other injuries, and this was not a random incident. Name of the victim has not been released.