Weekend Weather

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 51. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 4am, then a slight chance of snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thanksgiving Day A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 59.