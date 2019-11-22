The Latest: Kansas teacher, coach killed in crash

Photo courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol

MEDORA, Kan. — The Buhler school district has identified the victim of a car-semi crash as Jory Konrade. He was a teacher and football coach at Prairie Hills Middle School.

The district sent a statement announcing that Konrade died as a result of a crash on K-61 near Medora.

The statement to students read:

“There are times it is necessary to communicate news that is painful for all of us. During those times, we must be prepared to support each other as we deal with the many feelings that we begin to experience. It is with great sorrow that I inform you that Mr. Konrade has been involved in an accident and has passed away.”

“Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden. We will all begin to feel different emotions: shock, sadness, confusion, even some anger. What is most important is that we care for and support each other.”

The statement also noted that counselors would be on-site for any student that needs to talk.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Jory Braeden Konrade, 46, Inman, was southbound on Kansas 61 four miles north of Hutchinson. The driver lost control of the vehicle on a slick bridge. The pickup left the roadway and traveled into the northbound lanes and struck a 2002 Peterbilt semi driven by Shawn Leland Hallbauer, 44, Inman

Konrade was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.

Hallbauer was not injured. The KHP did not report complete seat belt usage information.