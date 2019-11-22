Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir is urging motorists to slow down and take precautions on highways, county and city roads after numerous accidents on Friday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, there had been 2 injury accidents and 6 non-injury accidents reported. These are reportable accidents and do not include slide offs and people running into the ditch.

Bellendir says road conditions are improving to due KDOT and Barton County crews treating roads along with melting, but he says things could freeze up again this evening.