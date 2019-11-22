Rush Co. woman dies after 2-vehicle crash

RUSH COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Friday in Rush County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Taylor Page Calcara, 32, Great Bend, was southbound on U.S. 183 one half mile south of LaCrosse.

The Jeep struck the rear passenger side of a 2002 Chevy Impala driven by Terra Dawn Davis, 44, LaCrosse, that had spun when the driver lost control, according to the KHP.

EMS transported Davis to Rush County Memorial Hospital where she died.

EMS transported a passenger in the Jeep Mark Douglas Calcara, 70, Great Bend, to the hospital in Great Bend. Taylor Calcara was not transported for treatment.

Davis was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.