Police: 12-year-old, 3 Kan. teens attack store employee

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four girls after an attack at a retail store in Wichita.

At approximately 10 a.m. Nov. 9, police responded to an assault call at the T.J. Maxx in the 8100 block of East Kellogg in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a 40-year-old female loss prevention employee and witnesses who reported three unknown suspects shoplifting items from the store and as they left the store they were approached by the loss prevention employee.

The three suspects battered the employee by punching and kicking her. A fourth suspect exited a nearby black Cadillac and also battered the victim and took her cell phone. The employee momentarily lost consciousness and had minor injuries. The suspects then fled the scene in the Cadillac.

Through the investigation, investigators were able to identify the suspects involved and arrested a 12-year-old girl on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, and theft, a 15-year-old girl on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, and theft, a second 15-year-old girl on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and theft and a third 15-year-old girl on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated robbery, and an outstanding warrant. They were booked in the juvenile detention center, according to Davidson.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.