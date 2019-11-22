Kansas teen dead after 3 vehicle crash

DICKINSON COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after noon Friday in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford F250 driven by Humberto Cesar

Contreras Ponce, 50, Wichita, was traveling in the 1100 Block of U.S. 77. The pickup left the roadway into the east ditch. The driver over-corrected and entered into oncoming traffic.

A 2008 Chevy Cobalt driven by Richard Aguilera, 23, Godard, struck the pickup. A 2009 Chevy Malibu driven by Braydan Robert Hale, 21, Burns, then struck the Ford pickup and the Cobalt.

EMS transported Aguilera and a passenger in the Cobalt, Jacob Alexander Aguilera, 19, Goddard, to the hospital in Herington where Aguilera died.

EMS transported Contreras Ponce to the hospital in Junction City.

Hale was not injured. All four were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.