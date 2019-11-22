Inmates returned to housing after gas leak at Kan. prison

TOPEKA —The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) announced today that the Topeka Correctional Facility (TCF) has resumed normal operations of all housing units, according to a media release from the agency.

Repair work on gas lines has been completed and the 466 women have been moved back to the five units impacted on Tuesday by a leak in a gas line.

Crews from Kansas Gas Service, P1 Group, Inc., alongside TCF maintenance staff worked Tuesday evening through Thursday to complete repairs. After completing the repair to a gas line into the facility, pressure tests were conducted and failed, revealing the need for additional repairs. Those repairs, to an over 30-year-old heating system, had to be completed before gas service could be restored.

“The last two days have been challenging for the women at TCF, our staff, and the crews at Kansas Gas Service and P1 Group, said Acting Secretary Jeff Zmuda. “I so appreciate the teamwork demonstrated by everyone involved in restoring service at TCF.”

A cause for the leaking gas line could not be determined. The subsequent repairs to the heating system are attributed to delayed maintenance or replacement of aged infrastructure that is common place across the Kansas prison system.