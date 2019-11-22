House unanimously approves FIRST Act

From U.S. Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall’s Office…

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously passed H.R. 1088, the First Infantry Recognition of Sacrifice in Theater Act, also known as The FIRST Act.

U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., authored the legislation that will add names of 660 fallen soldiers to the First Infantry Division Monument located west of the White House in Washington, D.C. The names being added will be of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn (Iraq), and Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan). Click HERE to see Congressman Marshall’s remarks on the House floor prior to passage of the legislation.

Following the bill’s passage, Rep. Marshall issued the following statement:

“The monument currently commemorates nearly 13,000 soldiers of the First Division killed while serving their country in every war since World War One,” said Rep. Marshall. “The monument has not been updated since the war on radical Islam began. By passing the FIRST Act today, we have ensured the 660 fallen soldiers of the First Division who have since paid the ultimate sacrifice, are memorialized in-stone and never forgotten.”

The First Infantry Division, also known as The Big Red One, has called Fort Riley, Kan., home since 1955. The division has lead the U.S. into battle in every major conflict since WWI. The soldiers of the Big Red One exemplify the division’s mission: No Mission Too Difficult. No Sacrifice Too Great. Duty First!