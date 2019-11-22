Friday Weather

Friday
A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 51. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 59.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 4am, then a slight chance of snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Thanksgiving Day
A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.