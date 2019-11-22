Friday Weather

Friday A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 51. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 4am, then a slight chance of snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of rain between 10am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thanksgiving Day A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.