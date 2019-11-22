Friday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Chris Klieman gets an extra game in his first season at Kansas State. There are two more first-year Big 12 coaches that can also still get into bowls. But Texas Tech and West Virginia will both have to win their last two games to get the six wins needed for bowl eligibility. It has been 10 years since the Big 12 didn’t send a bowl-eligible team to a postseason game.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been dealing with a sore ankle and knee injury for most of this season. It hasn’t affected his production too much, and the Chiefs are 7-4 and in control of the AFC West heading into their bye week. It’s a much-needed break for Mahomes, who is hoping to get healthy for the stretch run.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — John Sherman has been approved as the new controlling owner of the Kansas City Royals, and his group plans to close its deal to purchase the team from David Glass and his family next week. Major League Baseball owners voted unanimously to approve the deal. The proposed sale was announced Aug. 30 and was expected to be worth about $1 billion. Sherman and his local co-investors will become only the third owners since Ewing Kauffman founded the club ahead of the 1969 season.

WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 13 Baylor has a second chance at home to take a significant step. The Bears have gone from 11 losses two years ago to a winning record and now on the verge of making the Big 12 championship game. The 9-1 Bears take on Texas this Saturday. Baylor missed a chance to clinch a title game spot with their home loss to four-time defending champion Oklahoma last week. The 6-4 Longhorns could still make the Big 12 game for the second year in a row, but can’t lose again and need a lot of help.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra has retired from football because of concussions. He made the announcement in a video on social media, and a school spokesman confirmed the decision. An All-Big 12 selection last season, Calcaterra finished his career with 41 catches for 637 yards and nine touchdowns.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders will miss the rest of the season after having thumb surgery, ESPN and The Oklahoman reported. Oklahoma State did not immediately confirm the report when contacted by The Associated Press. Sanders set Oklahoma State’s freshman record for passing yards in a season with 2,065 and ran for 625 yards

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davide Moretti scored 13 of his 19 points after halftime and No. 12 Texas Tech finally pulled away for a 72-57 win over Tennessee State. Moretti made four 3-pointers, all in the second half. Freshmen Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jahmi’us Ramsey both scored 13 points for the 4-0 Red Raiders.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kristian Doolittle scored 18 points and Oklahoma beat Maryland Eastern Shore 91-64 in the second round of the College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. Trailing 38-37 at halftime, the Sooners (5-0) scored the first eight points of the second half, punctuated by a fast-break slam by Austin Reaves and a short jumper by Doolittle, to pull in front 45-38 with 16:56 to play.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — RJ Nembhard hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left while scoring a career-high 20 points, lifting TCU to a 59-58 victory over UC Irvine. The Horned Frogs gave coach Jamie Dixon his 400th career victory in his fourth season at his alma mater after spending 13 years at Pittsburgh. Freshman Jeron Artest put Irvine ahead on a 3-pointer with about eight minutes remaining. The son of former NBA player Ron Artest, now known as Metta World Peace, scored seven points.

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 19 points and No. 24 Baylor pulled away to beat Ohio 76-53 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational quarterfinals. MaCio Teague added 17 points, Freddie Gillespie finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds and the Bears used a late 15-0 run to cruise to their second straight win.

National Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson threw two touchdown passes to DeAndre Hopkins and finished with 298 yards to help the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, 20-17. Houston trailed by four early in the fourth quarter when Hopkins got in front of Pierre Desir and stretched out to haul in a 30-yard reception to give the Texans a 20-17 lead. Jacoby Brissett ran for a touchdown but threw for only 129 yards as the 6-5 Colts dropped one game behind the first-place in the AFC South.

NEW YORK (AP) — Duke’s 87-52 pounding of California gives Mike Krzyzewski 217 victories as coach of a top-ranked team, tying him with UCLA’s John Wooden for the NCAA record. Krzyzewski is 217-34 when the Blue Devils hold the top spot, a mark they hit this week in The Associated Press poll. Vernon Carey led Duke with 31 points and 12 rebounds.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL has upheld the indefinite suspension levied against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett for his actions against Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Mason Rudolph last Thursday. Garrett is banned for at least the final six regular-season games and any potential playoff games involving the Browns for pulling off Rudolph’s helmet and cracking him on the head with it in the closing seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win. Garrett made his case to former player James Thrash, who didn’t find enough compelling evidence to lessen the punishment.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph is denying an anonymous report alleging he used a racial slur shortly before his confrontation with Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett last week. ESPN cited anonymous sources in reporting Garrett told the NFL during the appeal of his indefinite suspension Rudolph used a racial slur just before a confrontation between the two players. An NFL spokesman says the league found no such evidence of the slur.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Vikings kicker Fred Cox has died at age 80, according to the team for which he played for 15 seasons. Cox scored a Vikings-record 1,365 points while often kicking in nasty conditions because Minnesota played outdoors during his career from 1963-77. He was second to George Blanda on the NFL’s all-time scoring list when he retired and was the co-creator of the Nerf football.

Thursday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Houston 20 Indianapolis 17

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1)Duke 87 California 52

Final (12)Texas Tech 72 Tennessee St. 57

Final (14)Arizona 71 S. Dakota St. 64

Final (17)Villanova 98 Middle Tennessee 69

Final (18)Xavier 73 Towson 51

Final Georgetown 82 (22)Texas 66

Final (24)Baylor 76 Ohio 53

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Milwaukee 137 Portland 129

Final New Orleans 124 Phoenix 121