Cop Shop (11/21)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/21)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:35 p.m. an accident was reported at W. K-4 Highway & NW 40 Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 12:16 p.m. an accident was reported at 605 S. Main Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/21)

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:06 a.m. an accident was reported in the 1300 block of Polk Street.

Injury Accident

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:47 p.m. an accident was reported at 2001 10th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 1:26 p.m. a report of someone entering his residence and stealing items was made at 5210 10th Street 27.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:41 p.m. an accident was reported in the 2200 block of Broadway Avenue.

Sick Person

At 7:15 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 209 Holland Street.