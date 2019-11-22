Cop Shop (11/21)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/21)
Non-Injury Accident
At 5:35 p.m. an accident was reported at W. K-4 Highway & NW 40 Avenue.
Injury Accident
At 12:16 p.m. an accident was reported at 605 S. Main Street.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/21)
Non-Injury Accident
At 11:06 a.m. an accident was reported in the 1300 block of Polk Street.
Injury Accident
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:47 p.m. an accident was reported at 2001 10th Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 1:26 p.m. a report of someone entering his residence and stealing items was made at 5210 10th Street 27.
Non-Injury Accident
At 5:41 p.m. an accident was reported in the 2200 block of Broadway Avenue.
Sick Person
At 7:15 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 209 Holland Street.