Barton Community College Class of ’71, employees past and present, invited to First Class Reception

Story by Brandon Steinert

The Barton Community College 50th Anniversary Open House reception was a hit with at least 500 guests on campus throughout the day.

Now the college turns to focus on honoring the class of 1971, the first graduating class, with a reception set for 6-8 p.m. on Friday, December 6 in the Shafer Art Gallery, featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres, entertainment and camaraderie, and a short presentation beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The college is also hoping to collect items from the first graduating class, including caps and gowns, tassels, etc. to be displayed at the event and preserved in the college’s archive. Anyone willing to donate these items can contact Library Director Regina Casper at casperr@bartonccc.edu or (620) 792-9362.

RSVP by November 22

Barton employees past and present, and members of the class of 1971 are asked to RSVP by filling out a form at bartonccc.edu/50 or contact the Foundation Office at (620) 792-9307.