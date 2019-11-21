Thursday Night Weather

Tonight
A chance of rain and snow before 11pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 29. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West northwest wind around 7 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 59.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday
A slight chance of snow before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 9am and 10am, then a slight chance of rain after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Thanksgiving Day
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.