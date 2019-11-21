Thursday Night Weather

Tonight A chance of rain and snow before 11pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 29. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West northwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday A slight chance of snow before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 9am and 10am, then a slight chance of rain after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thanksgiving Day Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.