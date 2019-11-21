Senior Center Stop N’ Learn

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop N Learn program at the Senior Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) titled, “Chronic Pain and Dizziness” on Friday, November 22nd at 1:00 p.m. Chronic pain is personal and the therapists at St. Rose are trained in tailoring the treatment to your needs. A multitude of factors can contribute to chronic pain and dizziness such as stress, nutrition, loss of strength, lack of sleep, inner ear problems, and medications. Join Allison Widener & Melanie Schroeter, Physical Therapists at The University of Kansas Health System St. Rose Medical Pavilion as they discuss options available to those suffering from chronic pain and dizziness.

For more information on this event contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 110.