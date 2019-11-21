Police make arrest for alleged threat at Kansas newspaper office

Hutch Post

HUTCHINSON — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged criminal threat in Hutchinson and have made an arrests.

Thursday morning, police responded to report of a threatening or armed person at the offices of the Hutchinson News in the 300 Block of 2nd Avenue, according to 911 dispatch.

Law enforcement agencies assisted in evacuating the building and a search for a person who was never found.

A temporary employee, Dominic Zales, called in the report and stated he thought a female employee was going to let this armed person into the building. Zales said he was fearful for his safety.

After an investigation, police arrested Zales for alleged criminal threat. He’s jailed on a $2,500 bond.

One officer did report there was no concern for public safety and that the issue was resolved.