Police: Kan. teen accused of criminal threat over loud music

Gassman photo Saline County

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen for alleged criminal threat.

Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, 19-year-old Austin Gassman’s mother and step-father attempted to have him turn down the volume on his music so they could sleep, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

When the step-father opened Gassmann’s bedroom door, the teen had a screwdriver in his hand and raised it in a menacing manner and threatened bodily harm to the step-father, according to Forrester.

Gassmann then left the house but was found a short while later walking in the 600 block of South 10th Street and was arrested on requested charges of aggravated assault and criminal threat.