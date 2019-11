WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a 35-year-old man died after an accident at a construction equipment plant in southwest Wichita.

Police spokesman Keven Wheeler says the man was injured early Wednesday when he was working on machinery at Case New Holland Construction. The man was identified as Andrew Taylor.

Wheeler says several co-workers tried to help Taylor, but he died later at a hospital.

Additional information has not been released.